ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola high school graduate and basketball star Amaya Brown originally went to Florida State after high school. After some time in Tallahassee, Brown decided to come home, and announced on social media that she will be joining the Lobos.

“I really just look forward to just playing in front of all, like, my friends and family, obviously,” Brown said. “You know, playing in The Pit where my dad played and just fulfilling his legacy, that’s one thing I’m excited about.”

In other news, former Olympic boxing alternate Abraham Perez will headline Friday’s Battle at Five Points card in Albuquerque. Weigh-ins took place on Thursday and Perez spoke to KRQE sports about his amateur career and battling asthma.

“I used to be asthmatic, you know and I have reached levels, high levels, high elite levels, to the point where it got me to reside in the Olympic Training Center and participating in tournaments overseas. So, you know don’t let anything stop you, nothing can stop you.”

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Ice Wolves are going to the playoffs for the first time in history. After the inaugural season being cut short due to COVID, the following season forced the team to play its entire schedule on the road. Now in year three, coach Fox believes his team is ready for the big stage.

“You know the biggest thing with an organization is you have to establish your culture down here,” Fox said. “I think this year is the first year it really took a twist where the guys bought in. Everybody held each other accountable, made each other better each and every single day and ultimately got out of this what we put in it.”