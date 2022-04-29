ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s golf team did not qualify for the NCAA regional, however two golfers qualified as individuals. Lauren Lehigh and Jenny Lertsadwattana will represent UNM, and are excited to do it on their home track, the UNM championship course.

“I was dreaming to play at regionals at our home course the entire year, because the coaches keep saying we have to make it to regionals, its our home course, like you guys have to play it here,” said Lertsadwattana. “We are going to get more advantages.”

“There are definitely some quirks on this course, just with slopes that Jenny and I know where to hit it to and teams coming in aren’t necessarily going to know that you can hit it here and it will come back,” Lehigh said. “We know what it takes to play well and what it takes to succeed.”

The Lobos qualified as a team for the Columbus regionals in 2021, and this year’s representatives believe that experience has prepared them for this coming year.

In other news, a Lobo tennis player has been named Mountain West Freshman of the year. Arda Azkara earned this years honor along with an all conference selection for both singles and doubles. UNM is playing in the conference tournament this weekend.