ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time the Lobos won more than three games in a season was 2016. That year the Lobos had the top rushing offense in the country and capped off the year with a win in the New Mexico bowl. Since then, UNM has averaged 2.5 wins, however the team has an opportunity to reach as many as six with a win in each of the final three games.

“I’ve been here six years and I don’t think I’ve ever won more than three games a season, which is really sad, but you never know what a win could do to the morale and energy,” said Andrew Erickson. “It could be a huge season shifter and get us a lot of momentum going into the last two games. I mean, this is a big game for sure.”

In other news, both the Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams won their season openers on Monday night. For the men’s team, a new look press defense was on display, as the team looks to improve a defense that ranked last in the Mountain West last season.

“I mean we got quick guards,” said Jamal Mashburn Jr. “I mean so we can speed dudes up and get turnovers and get out and have fun on the break. So I mean once it gets better I think it will be lethal for us.”

On the women’s side, it was a career best performance for Syracuse transfer, Nyah Wilson in her first game as a Lobo.

“You can’t have a game like this and not expect to do it again,” she said. “So, just staying prepared, preparation is key. Like I said, continue to practice how we play. Practice is important and that showcasing on the court.”

In other news, semi-final action in class A-3A wrapped up in the state soccer tournament. Both the Sandia Prep boys and girls advanced to the finals, as they will be joined by NMMI and Bosque, respectively.