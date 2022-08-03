ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall camp will start for the University of New Mexico Lobos Friday. Head coach Danny Gonzales believes his team has taken a few steps forward after last season, which brought only three wins. Gonzales made upgrading the offensive line a priority and he believes he has done that. He also likes the running backs on the roster that he hopes will be able to take advantage of a better offensive line. “It doesn’t matter whose in there,” said Gonzales. “We finally have guys, that every time they touch it, can go 80 yards for a touchdown. When you have that, that gives you an opportunity, if those guys block up front. They don’t have to block them perfectly, they just have to knock them out of the way. We have guys who can make cuts and get through those holes which we haven’t really had. Our running back room is very talented, now they have to prove it.”

The Lobos are expected to have competition in deciding who will start under center at quarterback. C.J. Montes got the bulk of the number one reps in the spring but will have to win the job in the fall. The Lobos believe they have improved again defensively. Getting stronger was a priority in the offseason and the Lobos believe they have checked that box with more help on the way.

The New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center can help give the Lobos another edge. It is currently under construction with completion slated for the first of the year. Work in the weight room helped Gonzales and the Lobos have success when he was an assistant at New Mexico under then head coach Rocky Long. “That was where we made our teams,” said Gonzales. “That was where the difference in having enough talent and going to get somebody and having enough talent, that separation line of where do you close that gap between they’re more talented than you were in the weight room.” The Lobos will start the season hosting Maine on September 3.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque High Bulldogs football team will rely on defense while their offense get up to speed. The Bulldogs are a young team with three starters on offense and six on defense. They will open the season on the road at Organ Mountain in Las Cruces August 19.

Albuquerque Baseball Academy has three of it’s players on the 16 U USA Baseball Southwest Regional Team. Sandia high infielder Adriel Figueroa Brito, Volcano Vista catcher Noah Massey and La Cueva outfielder Joel Gurule are excited to showcase their talent for college scouts and represent the Land of Enchantment. A good showing could earn the players a spot on the USA team. The players leave for North Carolina Tuesday.