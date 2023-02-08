ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Manzano high school standout quarterback and All-Mountain West returner for San Diego Stat, Jordan Byrd is looking to play at the next level. Byrd has returned to Albuquerque as he trains for his pro day and hopes to hear his named called during the NFL draft in the spring. Byrd joined the Sports Desk to discuss his career and what the next few months look like for him as he begins a new chapter of his life.