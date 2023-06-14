ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators currently sit in 6th place in the western conference and out of the playoff race. The team is looking to turn the tides over the next few games as they will play four games over the next five weeks at home.

“We have the right caliber of guys out here on the team for the Gladiators to go ahead and make that second push,” said receiver Troy Evans Jr. “So, we’re not really too worried. We’re putting in the work at practice all week. So, we’re going to be ready to give you guys a show on Sunday.”

In other news, the development of the New Mexico United Academy played a role in the hiring of a new head coach. Eric Quill took the job and plans to bring his experience of developing players that have made it to the USMNT.

“We want to be proud of New Mexico talent that comes through,” Quill said. “We want to support it, and if it moves on beyond us, great. So that’s sort of going to be the focus, making sure that everybody is doing their job to grow young talent and grow young talent coming in and push the veterans in the right way and appreciate a homegrown being signed to their first professional contract.”