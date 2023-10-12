ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – In one of the most highly anticipated high school football games of the year, the Artesia Bulldogs will visit the Roswell Coyotes on Friday. It will be the 113th matchup between the two schools, and this one comes with both teams at 7-0.

Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn joined the sports desk to preview the matchup and speak about the importance of the game to the communities in southeastern New Mexico. Lynn also gave his thoughts on this year’s Coyotes squad and why his team has been so successful.

Friday night’s game between Artesia and Roswell will be played at the Wool Bowl in Roswell at 7 p.m.