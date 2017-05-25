Special Session: New budget, revenue package sent to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two days at the Roundhouse, a new budget and revenue package has been sent to Gov. Martinez.

Lawmakers could have ended the special session Thursday, but they’re pushing it into next week in a move that puts pressure on the governor to act quickly.

Four bills are now on Gov. Martinez’s desk, and while two of them do propose tax hikes, Republicans say they’re satisfied.

“We’re very pleased the governor exercised her prerogative and vetoed a portion of the budget and as a result of that we were able to get a much better budget,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Nate Gentry, R-Albuquerque.

The bills now headed to the governor include one that restores funding to higher education and the legislature, which she had line-item vetoed during the regular session. Another bill pulls from capital outlay and puts money in the general fund — a compromise for Democrats.

These two are enough to balance the budget, but Dems worry the state’s bond rating will drop if reserves aren’t replenished. So, they passed two more bills that would raise taxes on party line votes.

“The legislature, both Senate and House, sent with a combination of those bills, what we believe is financially responsible, which will preserve our reputation of being frugal with the dollar,” said Sen. John Arthur Smith.

Having a staunch take against taxes, the governor has made it clear she instead wanted a tax code overhaul.

One representative did attempt a tax reform during this special session, but it was tabled in a committee Thursday morning.

The governor has three days to act on the legislation passed now on her desk.

Thursday, the governor issued the following statement:

If lawmakers decided to end the special session Thursday, then the governor would have had 20 days to act. Legislators on both sides are refusing their per-diems over the weekend.