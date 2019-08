ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the looming Special Session is just a week away, Republicans are speaking out on how they want to resolve the state budget crisis.

GOP House minority leader Nate Gentry announced a plan to restore vetoed funding for the legislature and state universities by suspending capital outlay projects.

The proposal also would claw back retirement funds set aside for the state’s unsalaried legislators to help bridge a projected $70 million deficit.