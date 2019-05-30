Spaces still available for local kids to join APD’s ‘Camp Fearless’

Albuquerque police are calling on kids to be fearless with them.

APD’s “Camp Fearless” teaches kids about team building and responsibility. It’s a free, four-day camp led by officers.

They get to go fishing, bowling, even getting a chance to run-through APD’s obstacle course and tour the crime lab. It’s all in an effort to build better relationships with the kids in the community.

“They get to work with the police officers, the firemen, the National Guardsmen. They get to see the human behind the badge,” APD Lt. Roger Legendre said.

There are still many spots available for camps in June and July.

