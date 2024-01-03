ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spaceport America continues to grow in New Mexico, and now they’re asking for your input on it. “Our goal is to be a major player in commercial space in the country and be well known for it,” said Executive Director Scott McLaughlin.

Spaceport America, is a growing hub for space tourism in New Mexico, with companies flying out of the facility and several using it to develop their own technology. Now they’re asking for the public’s input on how they’d like to see it grow. “This is a public forum, a place for the public to ask some questions and get a little bit of information about the spaceport,” said McLaughlin.

The Spaceport has already held one of these meetings, and another is scheduled for next week, to help the public learn more about the facility, and share their thoughts. “It’s talking to all our stakeholders and making sure that we’re headed in the direction that everybody thinks we should be headed,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the hope is to attract more businesses to the spaceport in years to come. “We’re focused on with new businesses is where the technology is headed, and what kind of amenities what kind of facilities do they need to come here and come here quickly,” said McLaughlin.

While the spaceport has brought hundreds of jobs to the state, there has been some scaling back from its largest tenant Virgin Galactic, which announced nearly 200 layoffs in November. Even so, the spaceport says there’s still plenty of potential for growth. “We’re focused on is our cooperation with all these other companies like Air Force Research Laboratory, NewSpace Nexus, Los Alamos Laboratory, Blue Origin, El Paso there’s a lot here in this little area,” McLaughlin said.

And with space tourism growing, officials expect operations to ramp back up at Virgin Galactic, and they say it could lead to major revenue boosts for the spaceport and ultimately the state. “When you think about that, each spaceship taking six people at a time and two, or three or four or five flights a week could potentially be 30 people that go to space in one week, you know, 120 in a month. You know, it’s pretty incredible what the space tourism might look like,” said McLaughlin.

The public meeting will be held next Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at NewSpace Launchpad, 2420 Alamo Ave SE #104, Albuquerque, New Mexico.