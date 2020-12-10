Zia symbol added to Virgin Galactic spacecraft

Space News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A piece of New Mexico pride is heading into space. Virgin Galactic has added a Zia symbol to the tail-cone of the SpaceShipTwo Unity which is expected to launch during the first human space-flight later this week, pending weather conditions.

Virgin Galactic says it wanted to recognize the state’s vital role in the future of space exploration. The Zia Pueblo also gave them the permission to use the symbol, saying they are pleased the company reached out to them and are honored the symbol is heading into space.

Pilots Dave McKay and CJ Sturckow are on deck to take off from Spaceport America Friday. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic revealed the spacesuits company’s pilots will wear when they fly private astronauts to space. The suits were designed in collaboration with Virgin Galactic’s partner Under Armour.

