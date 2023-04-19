NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from Earth this evening, Wednesday, Apr. 19. The eclipse will be a mixture of an annular eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect, and a total eclipse – when the Moon completely blocks the Sun as it passes between the Sun and Earth.

Although the eclipse will only be visible in the North West Cape peninsula of Australia and parts of Southeast Asia, there will be a live stream of the event here, or here on YouTube. The eclipse will begin a little after 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time and will end around 12:59 a.m.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science explains that, due to the curvature of the Earth’s surface, this eclipse will go from annular to total, then back to annular. According to the GreatAmericanEclipse.com, Australia will get to see the moon’s shadow numerous times in the future: in 2028, 2030, 2037, 2038, 2066, 2068, 2077, and 2093.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse | Courtesy Fred Espenak and Michael Zeiler and earthsky.org

Annular-Total Solar Eclipse | Courtesy Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Annular-Total Solar Eclipse | Courtesy Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Although New Mexicans will miss out on this in-person eclipse viewing, an annular eclipse will be visible from the Land of Enchantment on Oct. 14, 2023. To learn more about that eclipse, click here.