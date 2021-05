FILE – This Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, shows the Blood Moon, created by the full moon passing into the shadow of the earth during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Monterey Park, Calif. Skygazers in the western U.S. and Canada will be treated to a total eclipse of the moon before dawn, Saturday, […]

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the early hours of May 26, the first lunar eclipse of the year will occur. This event will be unique due to the fact it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse, and a red blood moon all at once. But when will it be best viewed by New Mexicans?

Courtesy Timeanddate.com

For New Mexicans, the eclipse should be visible starting at about 5:11 a.m. in the southwest part of the sky with a partial eclipse beginning at 3:44 a.m. The total eclipse should end by 5:25 a.m.