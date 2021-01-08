SpaceX schedules second Starship static fire

NATIONAL (KRQE) – SpaceX attemped a triple-engine static fire test Friday with Starship SN9 in Boca Chica, Texas. According to NASASpaceFlight, a successful test will clear the way for a test flight in the coming days however Wednesday test was aborted.
On Wednesday, the SN9 vehicle’s three engines lit up for about one second at 5:07 p.m. during a static-fire test.
Earlier this week, Federal Aviation Administration asked the public to weigh in on SpaceX’s request to expand its launch and testing facility in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach. Some environmentalists worry the request is coming too late in the agency’s ongoing environmental assessment process.
