Wally Funk to break records aboard Blue Origin’s space flight

Members of the First Lady Astronaut Trainees (FLATs, also known as the “Mercury 13”), these seven women who once aspired to fly into space stand outside Launch Pad 39B near the Space Shuttle Discovery in this photograph from 1995. The so-called Mercury 13 was a group of women who trained to become astronauts for America’s first human spaceflight program in the early 1960s. Although FLATs was never an official NASA program, the commitment of these women paved the way for others who followed. Visiting the space center as invited guests of STS-63 Pilot Eileen Collins, the first female shuttle pilot and later the first female shuttle commander, are (from left): Gene Nora Jessen, Wally Funk, Jerrie Cobb, Jerri Truhill, Sarah Rutley, Myrtle Cagle and Bernice Steadman. (Image credit: NASA)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At 82-years-old, New Mexican Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk will be the oldest person to ever launch into space. Funk will be aboard the July 20 launch of Jeff Bezo’s, also from New Mexico, Blue Origin’s new Shepard rocket.

Funk was the youngest graduate of the Women in the Space program in the 1960s; it was a privately funded project known as the Mercury 13. The so-called Mercury 13 was a group of women who trained to become astronauts for America’s first human spaceflight program in the early 1960s.

“Well, aerospace really was not a name in my young life, but flying airplanes was. I got my first try at flying, just pure flying, by flying my Superman cape off my daddy’s barn when I was about five years old. I was allowed to make airplanes out of blocks of balsa wood and hang them from my ceiling.” she told NASA back in 1999.

The Mercury 13 underwent the same tests as the astronauts selected by NASA, but they never flew to space. Although FLATs was never an official NASA program, the commitment of these women paved the way for others who followed.

Bezos personally invited two of his fellow passengers — his 50-year-old brother Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter, and female aviation pioneer, Funk. “Finally!” Funk exclaimed when offered a seat alongside Bezos.

The Mercury 13 alumna Wally Funk is poised to break Glenn’s record as the oldest human in space when she flies with Blue Origins on July 20, 2021.

Joining the Bezos brother and Funk will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands instead of a $28 million auction winner. Blue Origin said Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer but did not disclose the price of his ticket. But a family spokesperson said it will be considerably less than the winning bid.

The Associated Press contributed to this story