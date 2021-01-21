Virgin Galactic’s mothership VMS Eve flies over southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic’s mothership once again took to the New Mexico skies Thursday. The VMS Eve was gearing up for the company’s next attempt at manned space flight.

The SpaceShipTwo Unity took off from Spaceport America last month, but pilots aborted the mission before reaching space when the spacecraft’s rocket did not ignite. The team is working to fix the issue.

Virgin Galactic conducted a test flight over southern New Mexico Thursday. According to a tweet from Virgin Galactic, another test flight is planned for Friday, Jan. 22. They have not released a date yet, for the next attempt at reaching space.

Watch as our mothership, VMS Eve, lands at Spaceport America, New Mexico, today. It was a beautiful day for flying! pic.twitter.com/Gzf4wQC2tg — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) January 22, 2021