TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The next spaceflight for Virgin Galactic is now in countdown mode, and the company will be making history once again.

Galactic 04’s flight window will be on October 5. The flight will include three private astronauts with different backgrounds.

One astronaut is from the United States, one is from the United Kingdom, and the final astronaut is from Pakistan.

According to Virgin Galactic, this will be the first time someone from Pakistan will travel to space.

Galactic 04 will mark the fourth private commercial space flight for the company.