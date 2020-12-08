Virgin Galactic prepares for first human spaceflight from Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is once again gearing up for its first human test flight from Spaceport America. Last month the flight was postponed because of the state’s public health restrictions.

This week they are hoping to give it another shot with the flight window opening on Friday, Dec. 11, pending weather conditions. Due to New Mexico’s current public health order, only staff critical to the mission will be on site for the launch. “We are thrilled about hosting the first human spaceflight from New Mexico,” said Spaceport America’s Interim Executive Director Scott McLaughlin in a news release. “This is an incredible moment for the entire state. Our team has been working closely with Virgin Galactic for many months to make sure everything is ready.”

Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic revealed the spacesuits company’s pilots will wear when they fly private astronauts to space. The suits were designed in collaboration with Virgin Galactic’s partner Under Armour.

In a Dec 4, news release from Virgin Galactic, the company states that the design team created a non-pressurized spacesuit that will support their task of flying regularly at over three times the speed of sound into space and back. According to Virgin Galactic, each member of the Pilot Corps was involved in the design process, provided feedback, and wore test versions of the suits while completing different assignments. The suit is just over one kilogram, which is just over two pounds but is made up of flight-grade fabrics and is durable.

Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world. The complex sits on 18,000 accres which is also near White Sands Missile Range.

Latest Space News