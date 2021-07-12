Virgin Galactic holds sweepstakes offering a trip to space

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following Virgin Galactic’s successful Unity 22 Mission, the company is holding a sweepstakes for a trip to suborbital space. The giveaway in partnership with charity fundraiser Omaze Inc. will let two winners go onboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity in early 2022. Winners will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to New Mexico and a tour of Spaceport America given by Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.

The sweepstakes is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Space for Humanity. It closes on Sept. 1 at 2:59 a.m. ET and the winner will be announced around Sept. 29, according to the website. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and the winner and their guest will have to prove that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 to be eligible to win the sweepstakes. Those interested can enter online at omaze.com/space.

