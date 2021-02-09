Virgin Galactic announces members of Space Advisory Board

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has announced the creation of its Space Advisory Board. According to the company, the board will provide advice to senior management as Virgin Galactic proceeds to open access to space for a larger group of people.

The company reports that the board is comprised of leading experts from the aerospace sector and will be utilized as a resource as the company begins commercial spaceflight and develops next-generation vehicles. The Space Advisory Board additionally will serve as a forum to highlight technical and operational best practices and provide an understanding of opportunities in commercial, civil, and government-related markets.

Virgin Galactic has announced members of the Space Advisory Board are the following: