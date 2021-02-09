Virgin Galactic announces members of Space Advisory Board

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has announced the creation of its Space Advisory Board. According to the company, the board will provide advice to senior management as Virgin Galactic proceeds to open access to space for a larger group of people.
The company reports that the board is comprised of leading experts from the aerospace sector and will be utilized as a resource as the company begins commercial spaceflight and develops next-generation vehicles. The Space Advisory Board additionally will serve as a forum to highlight technical and operational best practices and provide an understanding of opportunities in commercial, civil, and government-related markets.
Virgin Galactic has announced members of the Space Advisory Board are the following:
- Chris Hadfield: He has served as an astronaut, engineer, and test pilot who served as commander of the International Space Station and Russian Space Station Mir. Hadfield has performed two spacewalks and flown over 100 types of aircraft. He served as NASA’s Chief CAMCOM to astronauts in orbit for 25 Space Shuttle missions and served as chief of International Space Station Operations at the NASA Johnson Space Center.
- Dr. Sandy Magnus: A former NASA astronaut and deputy chief of the Astronaut Office, Dr. Magnus has three flights to space which includes a long-duration mission on the International Space Station. She is a member of NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Board and served in leadership roles at the Department of Defense and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
- Dr. David Whelan: The Chief Scientist of Cubic Corporation, Whelan previously served as Chief Scientist, Boeing Defense, Space and Security and director of DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, former member of the Defense Science Board and the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board
- George Whitesides: He is chairman of the Space Advisory Board and Chief Space Officer of Virgin Galactic. Prior to joining the company, Whitesides served as Chief of Staff of NASA.