TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic on Monday announced that it will launch its second tourist space flight and third commercial spaceflight from Spaceport America, in Truth or Consequences on Sept. 8.

The three Galactic 03 crew members are the first of Virgin Galactic’s group of “Founder” astronauts – the first customers who made ticket purchasers as early as 2005. The pilots for Galactic 03 are VSS Unity Commander Nicola Pecile and VSS Unity Pilot Michael

Masucci. Astronaut Instructor Colin Bennett will also be on board. Virgin Galactic did not release the identity of the customers.

The Galactic 03 mission would be the company’s fourth spaceflight in four months. Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first private flight with three tourists onboard the VSS Unity on Aug. 10. Private flights with Virgin Galactic cost around $450,000.

The flight will be live streamed VirginGalactic.com.