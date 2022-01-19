VIDEO: Albuquerque woman believes she saw asteroid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local woman believes she captured video of the asteroid that scientists say came within a million miles of earth on Tuesday. Julie Duran lives in Albuquerque and sent a video she recorded in the Ventana Ranch area at about 5:30 p.m.
According to NASA, the asteroid is the closest to come to earth since 1933. A million miles is about five times the distance between the earth and moon. The asteroid was estimated to be more than 3,200 feet across, more than twice the height of the Empire State Building.