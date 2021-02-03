Valles Caldera National Preserve has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national preserve in northern New Mexico is receiving recognition for its dark skies. The Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park.

The certification recognizes the preserves efforts to protect dark night skies, free of light pollution. It also recognizes their efforts for energy-efficient sustainable lighting. Valles Caldera joins more than 100 other locations that have received a dark sky certification.

According to the National Park Service website, the International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 to encourage communities, parks, and protected areas to protect dark sites. The website also states that astronomy events will be held throughout the year in collaboration with many partner organizations, including Los Amigos de Valles Caldera, Village of Jemez Springs, Los Alamos County, Pajarito Astronomers, and Pajarito Environmental Education Center.