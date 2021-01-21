USPS to release NASA Sun Science Forever Stamps

The United States Post office announced on Jan. 15, 2021, that they would be releasing a series of stamps highlighting images of the Sun captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. Credits: NASA/SDO/USPS via nasa.gov

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service announced last week it will release Forever Stamps that commemorate sun science.

“I have been a stamp collector all my life and I can’t wait to see NASA science highlighted in this way,” said Thomas Zurbuchen in a news release from NASA, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) in Washington. “I feel that the natural world around us is as beautiful as art, and it’s inspiring to be able to share the import and excitement of studying the Sun with people around the country.”

According to the USPS, the ten new stamps in a pane of 20 highlight images of the sun that celebrate the science behind the ongoing exploration of the earth’s nearest star. USPS says the colors do not represent the actual colors of the sun as perceived by human eyesight but instead, images are colorized by NASA according to different wavelengths that reveal or highlight specific features of the sun’s activity.

USPS says Art Director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps with digital images from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

According to NASA, SDO has gathered millions of images during its tenure to help scientists learn about how our star works and how its constantly churning magnetic fields create the solar activity that we see. SDO’s inclined geosynchronous orbit was chosen to allow continuous observations of the Sun and enable its exceptionally high data rate through the use of a single dedicated ground station in New Mexico.