Ursid meteor shower peaks on longest night of the year

(KTVI) – The annual Ursid meteor shower is expected to peak the morning of December 22, but you can see a show in the sky all week. The meteor shower runs from December 17- 26 every year. It always peaks around the December solstice, which this year falls on December 21.

Earthsky.org reports the Ursid meteor shower usually offers about five to ten meteors an hour. In rare instances, you can see bursts of more than 100 an hour. If you are watching in the Northern Hemisphere, look north of the Big Dipper around 1 a.m. to begin viewing.

You can find out how clear it will be at night by checking out the Cloud Coverage forecast.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. In-the-sky.org says shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere.