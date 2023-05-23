ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of their next moon mission, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected five teams from across the country to collaborate on lunar science and sample analysis research, and scientists from the University of New Mexico have been picked. This is part of NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI).

The Center for Advanced Sample Analysis of Astromaterials from the Moon and Beyond (CASA Moon) is led by Dr. Charles “Chip” Shearer at UNM and will decipher the origin, evolution, and chronology of the ancient lunar crust through sample analysis. The UNM team will join researchers from Providence, RI; Boulder, CO; Laurel, MD; and Atlanta, GA.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome our new SSERVI Teams,” said Greg Schmidt, SSERVI’s director at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. “Their wide variety of experience in a broad range of lunar sciences will add to the great science we’re already accomplishing and contribute immensely to Artemis and a new era of landed missions on the Moon as we progress toward a sustainable future on the Moon and eventually, Mars.”

According to a NASA press release, SSERVI will support each of these teams for five years with $1.5 million in funding each year. The money is coming from both NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. These five teams join eight other teams, who have been with the SSERVI since 2019.