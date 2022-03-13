ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM researchers are working with NASA to study rock samples from the moon that are nearly 50 years old. The 1.8-pound sample was collected from a landslide deposit in December 1972.

Researchers say temperatures at the bottom of the sample were very cold when collected which means there could have been water and carbon dioxide in it. The process took several weeks as gases within the container had to be evaluated to make sure there was no contamination and in the coming weeks, samples from the container will be sent out for analysis.