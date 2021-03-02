UNM professor to be featured in National Geographic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico professor is set to be featured in a National Geographic article. Professor Maria Lane will appear in a digital article talking about her Mars research.

Lane, a geography professor, will talk about the controversy surrounding astronomers who mapped the planet in the 19th century and how they misled people to believe there was intelligent life on the red planet. “This is being done by astronomers—not by geographers or surveyors or cartographers in the field—but they’re pulling all those concepts from the geographic disciplines and applying them to Mars,” said Maria Lane in a National Geographic article.

The Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on the red planet in February. The landing marked the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days the week prior.