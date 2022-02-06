ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is partnering with NSASA for a new project to make a trip to the moon and Mars more feasible. The university’s Space and Nuclear Power Studies Department received a three-year project worth $650,000 from NASA.

Researchers will look for ways to eject excess heat by making radiators lighter, which helps vent radiation to keep astronauts safe. The project started earlier this month and UNM is one of only eight universities receiving the contract.