U.S. intelligence officials have 180 days to release information on UFOs

NATIONAL (KRQE) – U.S. intelligence agencies have six months to release all of the information they have on UFOs. It’s part of the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed back in December.

The provision was tucked into the committee comment section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for the 2021 fiscal year. That act was contained in the overall relief bill.

Now, intelligence officials have about 180 days to give an unclassified report about the aircrafts. The report needs to contain analysis of any UFO data as well as name any possible security threats they pose.

Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as “anomalous aerial vehicles”), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.

Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021

