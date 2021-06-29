Successful flight studying turbulence conducted out of Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A team of scientists had a record-setting research flight out of Spaceport America. The mission by Stratodynamics Inc. and UAVOS successfully performed a series of stratospheric flights.

According to a press release from Spaceport America, the flights were to create new systems to detect turbulence on aircraft and commercial and near-space altitudes. The mission would then use that data to improve turbulence detection sensors developed by the Unversity of Kentucky and NASA’s Langley Research Center. The team attached the HiDRON autonomous stratospheric glider to a balloon and launched it into space, releasing it at 98,000 feet.

Within 15 seconds, the glider achieved controlled flight at a record-setting 92,000 feet while in zero-gravity conditions. The HiDRON landed safely at the Spaceport runway after collecting 4.5 hours of flight data to be analyzed.