(STACKER) – UFO sightings date back to biblical times.

In the Bible’s Book of Ezekiel, a mysterious ship is described as appearing from the sky in Chaldea (modern-day Kuwait). Strange sightings were recorded around Rome in 218 B.C. A wave of mysterious apparitions showed up in fourth-century China when a “moon boat” was documented floating overhead once every 12 years. A smattering of other, unfamiliar objects in the sky were noted in Germany in 1561, Hull, England, in 1801, and multiple times during World War II when Allied pilots used the term “foo fighters” to describe the odd circles of light pilots noticed flanking their planes during combat.

The term “UFO,” short for “unidentified flying object,” was coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force as a bucket term for unexplained sightings like these. Stateside sightings were hardly restricted to military flyover zones, however. The first recorded UFO sighting dates to 1639 when, long before the era of planes and satellites, John Winthrop wrote in his diary about a large, strange light in the sky that shot back and forth. By the time he and the other men on his boat got their wits about them, their vessel was a mile from where it had been when they first spotted the light.

Since its founding in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center has processed more than 150,000 reports. Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings by analyzing data from NUFORC’s 24/7 hotline, which has been around since 1974. NUFORC’s dataset includes reports dating back to 1400.

We’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in each state. Of note is that the vast majority of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you’re out scoping for alien life.

The first documented image of a UFO was captured in 1870 on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. More sightings were reported at Mount Rainier in Washington in 1947, and of course, several in Roswell, New Mexico. Since then, countless numbers of unusual shapes in the sky—and their supposed inhabitants—have been exhaustively reported without sufficient explanations beyond the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

A surge in eyewitness accounts begot even more sightings along with attempts to protect against invasions and abductions. More than 40,000 Americans bought into alien protection insurance, which offers customers monetary relief should a loved one get carted away by little green men. One Roper Poll in 1991 suggests that around 4 million Americans believe they’ve been abducted by aliens.

The longstanding, official position of the U.S. government has been that claims of alien life stem from hoaxes or mistaking other objects like weather balloons for UFOs or alien life. A highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on UFOs officially ruled that no evidence of alien life has been found—but conveniently can’t be ruled out. Meanwhile, the U.S. military’s UFO database contains around 400 reports.

Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

51. Washington D.C.

– UFO sightings per 100K residents: 22

50. Texas

– UFO sightings per 100K: 23

49. Louisiana

– UFO sightings per 100K: 23

48. Mississippi

– UFO sightings per 100K: 25

47. Georgia

– UFO sightings per 100K: 27

46. Alabama

– UFO sightings per 100K: 27

45. New York

– UFO sightings per 100K: 28

44. Maryland

– UFO sightings per 100K: 29

43. New Jersey

– UFO sightings per 100K: 30

42. Virginia

– UFO sightings per 100K: 32

41. Illinois

– UFO sightings per 100K: 32

40. Tennessee

– UFO sightings per 100K: 34

39. Michigan

– UFO sightings per 100K: 34

38. Nebraska

– UFO sightings per 100K: 36

37. Ohio

– UFO sightings per 100K: 36

36. North Carolina

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

35. Pennsylvania

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

34. Kentucky

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

33. Oklahoma

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

32. Massachusetts

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

31. North Dakota

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

30. Minnesota

– UFO sightings per 100K: 37

29. Iowa

– UFO sightings per 100K: 38

28. Kansas

– UFO sightings per 100K: 39

27. Indiana

– UFO sightings per 100K: 40

26. Florida

– UFO sightings per 100K: 41

25. Wisconsin

– UFO sightings per 100K: 41

24. California

– UFO sightings per 100K: 41

23. Arkansas

– UFO sightings per 100K: 42

22. Delaware

– UFO sightings per 100K: 43

21. South Dakota

– UFO sightings per 100K: 44

20. Missouri

– UFO sightings per 100K: 45

19. South Carolina

– UFO sightings per 100K: 46

18. West Virginia

– UFO sightings per 100K: 47

17. Hawaii

– UFO sightings per 100K: 48

16. Utah

– UFO sightings per 100K: 52

15. Rhode Island

– UFO sightings per 100K: 53

14. Connecticut

– UFO sightings per 100K: 54

13. Colorado

– UFO sightings per 100K: 60

12. Nevada

– UFO sightings per 100K: 62

11. Wyoming

– UFO sightings per 100K: 72

10. Arizona

– UFO sightings per 100K: 76

9. New Mexico

– UFO sightings per 100K: 79

8. Idaho

– UFO sightings per 100K: 81

7. Maine

– UFO sightings per 100K: 85

6. New Hampshire

– UFO sightings per 100K: 85

5. Oregon

– UFO sightings per 100K: 87

4. Vermont

– UFO sightings per 100K: 90

3. Alaska

– UFO sightings per 100K: 90

2. Montana

– UFO sightings per 100K: 95

1. Washington

– UFO sightings per 100K: 100