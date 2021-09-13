SpaceX all-civilian mission will raise money for cancer research

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (KRQE) – SpaceX is planning a history-making flight on Wednesday. The Inspiration 4 crew will spend three days orbiting the earth aboard a SpaceX crew Dragon capsule.
They will orbit 100 miles above the International Space Station – the highest anyone has flown since the final shuttle visit to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. The crew is an all-civilian, non-astronaut crew.
It’ll include a childhood cancer survivor and two others who were chosen as part of a sweepstakes contest. The mission is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. They will also collect medical data and carry out life science experiments.