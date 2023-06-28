SPACEPORT AMERICA, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight is set to launch from Spaceport America Thursday. The crew of Galactic 01 will be made up of members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy.

The crew will include Col. Walter Villadei and Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi with the Italian Air Force, and Pantaleone Carlucci from the National Research Council of Italy. They will be joined by Colin Bennett, an astronaut instructor with Virgin Galactic.

The mission objectives for the 90-minute flight include conducting 13 human-tended and autonomous experiments which examine biomedicine thermo-fluid dynamics, and the development of innovative and sustainable materials in microgravity conditions. The crew will also be collecting data through wearable payloads and sensors, and by autonomous payloads mounted in the cabin on the spacecraft’s payload rack system.

“Galactic 01 is our first commercial spaceflight, and we’re honored to have been selected by the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council to support their first space research mission, ‘Virtute 1.’ Virgin Galactic’s research missions will usher in a new era of repeatable and reliable access to space for government and research institutions for years to come,” CEO of Virgin Galactic Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

The mission on VSS Unity will be piloted by Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile. VMS Eve will be piloted by Kelly Latimer and Jameel Janjua.