SpaceshipTwo Unity flying free in the New Mexico Airspace for the first time. Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Coming off its first successful commercial space flight, Virgin Galactic has announced where its first private flight will take place. The company says three private customers will take off on Galactic 2 on August 10.

This will also be the company’s third flight this year following the Galactic One that flew a team of Italian scientists into space last month. Private flights with the company cost around $450,000. Details of the flight crew will be released soon.