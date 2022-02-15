TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re interested in going into space, here’s your chance. Virgin Galactic announced they will open ticket sales to the public starting Wednesday.
Tickets will start at $450,000. A deposit of $150,000 is required to hold a customer’s spot. The flight will take off from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and will last about 90 minutes. There’s no exact timetable on when the flights will begin.