TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has announced it is pushing back its commercial space flight program until the fall of next year. About 800 people have reserved a spot on the commercial space flight.

The next launch was supposed to happen at the end of this year but Virgin Galactic says that date will now be pushed back to early 2023 due to supply chain and labor issues. The team has planned a test flight of VSS Unity at the end of the year before the paid flights begin.