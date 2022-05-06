TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has announced it is pushing back its commercial space flight program until the fall of next year. About 800 people have reserved a spot on the commercial space flight.
Story Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Over 1,000 drivers caught after Albuquerque implements speed cameras
- Crime: Video released of interview with woman accused of causing deadly crash
- News Resource: How to get your tax rebates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Mayo 2022
The next launch was supposed to happen at the end of this year but Virgin Galactic says that date will now be pushed back to early 2023 due to supply chain and labor issues. The team has planned a test flight of VSS Unity at the end of the year before the paid flights begin.