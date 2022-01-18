US Air Force Thunderbirds training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The iconic ‘Thunderbirds’ have landed at Spaceport America for a training mission. The Air Force’s demonstration squadron made its first appearance at the facility near Truth or Consequences last week. The team has trained at their home base, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada in previous years. They will be at the Spaceport through next week.

“We are honored to be hosting the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds,” said New Mexico Spaceport Authority Executive Director, Scott McLaughlin in a news release. “Spaceport America is a unique multipurpose facility for commercial and federal aerospace customers. Our partnership with U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range allows us to attract a wide range of users for training, test and development, and the great weather in Southern New Mexico is perfect for year-round missions.”

According to a news release from Spaceport America, the thunderbirds’ training season, ranging from November through March, integrates and synchronizes as a team and practices the demonstration. Winter training will also take place in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. The news release states that moving the training location was made to increase aerospace opportunity and flexibility for the team’s needs, while also allowing them to practice in conditions of increasing difficulty.