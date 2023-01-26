NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9.

According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. They say the Thunderbirds’ training season goes from November to March. The 2023 winter training trip began at Spaceport America and will continue on to Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The USAF Thunderbirds perform hour-long demonstrations across the world on weekends between March and November. Their first public appearance this year will be a flyover at the Daytona 500.