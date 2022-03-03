NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spaceport America is welcoming guests for an open house. The open house will be held on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend, but you must register in advance.

There will be food vendors on site and visitors will be able to explore the facility and interact with a number of different aerospace and STEAM-related organizations. Some of the participating agencies include Virgin Galactic, SpinLaunch, NMSU’s Physical Science Lab, System’s Go, and the New Mexico Space History Museum.

Due to limited parking at the event, attendees are encouraged to carpool. Anyone over 18 is required to have a photo ID. To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spaceport-america-open-house-tickets-261240014917