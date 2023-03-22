NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spaceport America has appointed a new Business Development Director, Dr. Francisco Pallares. He will join the New Mexico Spaceport Authority (NMSA) and has over ten years of experience in applied economic development and research.

Scott McLaughlin, the Executive Director for NMSA, says Dr. Pallares will help the organization better focus on customers who can help bring change to the aerospace sector in New Mexico. “Spaceport America has a responsibility to push the boundaries of innovation in the aerospace industry and make a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” Dr. Pallares said.

Dr. Pallares has been a professor of economics at Sul Ross State University in Texas and is the former Deputy Director For Economic Development with the city of Las Cruces.