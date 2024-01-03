ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On January 10, members of the public can weigh in on the future of Spaceport America. The public meeting will include a 30-minute presentation.

Spaceport America seems to embody both the hopes of New Mexico’s efforts to modernize the economy. The project brought $138 million into New Mexico and created 800 jobs in 2022, according to a report from the Center for Border Economic Development and Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University. Yet recently, some lawmakers expressed concern over the future of the project’s business model.

Now, an open discussion on Spaceport America’s future will take place on January 10 at NewSpace Launchpad (2420 Alamo Ave SE #104, Albuquerque, New Mexico). The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m.

This is the second public meeting for the master plan. Public comments will be limited to two minutes per speaker, and a sign-up sheet will be at the venue. Comments can also be emailed to SA-MP-Comments@rsandh.com.