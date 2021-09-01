LANL’s test launch successful, begins 5 years of data collection

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists from Los Alamos are testing suborbital satellites at Spaceport America. The Los Alamos National Laboratory partnered with UP Aerospace in Colorado for an experimental launch last month.

They sent an 800-pound rocket more than 60 miles into the atmosphere at six times the speed of sound. The rocket sends back flight diagnostics, like temperature and acceleration which will be used to develop national security technology.

Officials say the test was a success. Scientists and engineers are planning more tests over the next five years.