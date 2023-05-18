NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spaceport America has announced its 2023 Spaceport America Cup. In total, 5,900 students will participate, made up of members from 159 teams and 24 different counties.

The event, which has been held in New Mexico since 2017, will be from June 19 to 24 this year in Las Cruces. The cup is in collaboration with the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA) and is sponsored by Blue Origin.

The event will feature presentations and displays, three and a half days of rocket launches, and a closing ceremony. Students will be presented with networking and job opportunities throughout the event.

The cup is open to visitors for the opening day and for viewing of the launches. Spectators must pre-register at this link; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for guests ages 18 and younger.