LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An economic impact study for Spaceport America has been released by the New Mexico Spaceport Authority (NMSA), New Mexico State University (NMSU) Arrowhead Center, and the Center for Border Economic Development (C-BED). The study covers all of 2022.

The report goes over activities that have happened because of the spaceport as well as illustrates the positive impact it has had. “At its core, Spaceport America is an infrastructure-developed project designed to spur economic development, specifically in the space industry for the region. It was paid for by the state of New Mexico and Sierra and Doña Ana counties,” said Spaceport America Executive Director Scott McLaughlin in a press release. “As such, it is incumbent upon us to show what impacts and benefits the investment has created, and whether its operations create jobs and business opportunities. This report shows that the investment is paying off and that the counties and the state are benefiting from this long-term effort.”

According to the press release, Spaceport America supports 548 direct jobs and 811 total jobs in New Mexico while contributing $138 million to economic output, $60 million to value-added production, and $46 million in labor income to the state’s economy.

NMSA will work with the Arrowhead Center and NMSU C-BED to provide a similar report annually. The full report is available on the Spaceport America website.