Space Wars: Blue Origin suing NASA over decision to award nearly 3-billion-dollar contract to SpaceX

FILE – In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Blue Origin is once again arguing NASA’s decision to award SpaceX nearly three million dollars to develop the next generation of commercial spacecraft that will take humans to the moon by suing, on Monday.

Jeff Bazos is not backing down after being told by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in July, that NASA did not violate the law by awarding only one lunar lander contract to SpaceX when there was originally supposed to be two.

Now, the aerospace manufacturer is protesting “NASA’s unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals” in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to get the decision overturned, according to reports.

“We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America,” Blue Origin said to CNBC.

In April, NASA chose SpaceX over rival aerospace companies Blue Origin and Dynetics, saying that cost was a factor in their decision and there was only enough money to award one company.

“This critical step puts humanity on a path to sustainable lunar exploration and keeps our eyes on missions farther into the solar system, including Mars,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for Human Explorations and Operations Mission Directorate, in a press release about the award.

