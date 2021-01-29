Sen. Heinrich wants review of decision to pass on KAFB for Space Command spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for a review of the decision for the future location of the Space Command Center. Earlier this month, it was announced that the space command would be headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration and Sen. Heinrich said a lot of his colleagues were surprised when New Mexico was passed over. He won’t say much about review efforts, but that lawmakers are working closely with the White House. “We are working directly with the White House and we will work directly with General Austin to make sure that we have a process that’s transparent,” Sen. Heinrich said.

There is speculation that Alabama was picked for political reasons, since some of the state’s lawmakers opposed the election results. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin said he is committed to the review process.