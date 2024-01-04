RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit in Rio Rancho could now be holding clues to the possible existence of UFO’s and officials with that organization want you to have full access.

It’s been over 30 years since David Marler, executive director of the nonprofit National UFO Historical Records Center, became interested in the documents on UFO’s. A scientific group known for its extensive field investigations on UFO’s has given Marler a collection filled items. In that collection, from the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization, is one of the most popular Canadian cases that happened in 1967.

“Almost every possible country you can imagine has been touched by the UFO phenomenon and as a result we have this material that documents that history,” said Marler. “We have newspaper clips, audio recordings, microfilm, government documents, videos, photographs, slides, every type of imaginable media you can think about we have here that documents at least 75 years of the UFO subject.”

A museum could become a reality in the next two years. “The city of Rio Rancho and more specifically Sandoval County has expressed interest in trying to assist us they see this as a big economic boom,” said Marler. Last year, the nonprofit received seven new collections, including one from England. In the next few weeks, Marler will also receive collections from Ohio and New York.