Virgin Galactic prepares for Sunday launch from Spaceport America in NM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a major milestone in commercial space travel, and it’s happening right here in New Mexico. Preparations are underway for Sir Richard Branson to launch himself into space from Spaceport America on Sunday morning.

They will take off in the mothership VMS Eve from Spaceport America. Attached is the VSS Unity which will shoot straight up more than fifty miles, where space begins. Then they will glide back to earth.

In a video, Branson introduced the astronauts and hinted he’ll make an announcement soon about future space travel. “And we’re really excited to share that moment with you all, and when we return, I will announce something very exciting to give more people a chance to become astronauts. Because space does belong to us all,” Branson said.

Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin is expected to launch on Jan. 20. However, Branson says this is not a race. “We’ve spent 17 years, he has spent nearly 20 years building these two different space lines and it’s honestly not a race,” Branson said. “It’s a race to, if it’s a race, it’s a race to produce wonderful spaceships that can make many more people be able to access space.”

Branson and three other passengers, all employees, should experience a few minutes of weightlessness.